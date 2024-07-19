Although it did not become the most popular program in recent times, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power managed to get a following of followers who were able to appreciate the prequel work that is set a few years before what happened in the Hobbit to then continue with the story well known by fans of Middle Earth. This enthusiasm has led to the confirmation of the second season, which is very close to reaching the service Prime Video.

On the tour they have been undertaking Patrick McKay and JD Payne In order to promote the series, something quite particular has been mentioned, as they did not avoid the excitement they feel for releasing the episodes and they have spoken verbatim of one of the initial scenes. The same one that involves the iconic character of Sauronthe main enemy to defeat that passed through several generations until it finally fell thanks to Frodo Baggins throwing the one ring in Mordor.

Here is what is mentioned Total Film:

Do you want to hear the opening? We open in darkness, an orc enters, and we see that there are thousands of orcs gathered. He is about to be crowned, launching his vision of Middle Earth, and just before the crown is placed on his head, his right-hand man, Adar, turns him around and stabs him in the back. It is the murder of Sauron.

Here is the synopsis of the series in general:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a television series produced by Amazon Studios, set in the Middle-earth universe created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The series is a prequel to “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”, and is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events narrated in the books and films. The series focuses on the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic history of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. These stories intertwine to show how the world that will eventually lead to the adventures of The Lord of the Rings was built.

Remember that the second season premieres on August 29 on Prime Video.

Via: Gamesradar

Author’s note: That opening scene is definitely worth watching even though the series isn’t the most entertaining ever.