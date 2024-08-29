Officially, there is one day left for the second season of the premiere of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Powera series that didn’t get off to a good start when the first episodes arrived on Prime Video, given that the public didn’t feel the great connection with the original franchise. However, they haven’t hesitated to want to make the next wave of chapters and we’ve reached the point that always occurs before any premiere, the ratings of the specialized company that has seen the show days before.

At this time the page of Rotten Tomatoes The series has already started collecting the first reviews, and surprisingly, it has a total of 85%, which is far from the previous reviews, since the first episodes did not convince the users who saw the premiere two years ago. However, for the second part it seems that they have taken into account the general opinions and have made a fairly solid product.

Here are the critics’ opinions:

Times UK: Yet if this can feel like a series almost drunk on its budget and running time, there is still the intimate, twisted dance of Sauron and Celebrimbor (Edwards really is excellent here). Mama’s Geeky: Season 2 kicks off with one of the best episodes of television all year, which perfectly propels the story forward. Now it’s time to get into the politics of the War for the Rings, which will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Espinof: Now the real ‘Game of the Rings’ has begun and the intrigue is not who but how, something that many will find more attractive. TV Guide: Sometimes frustrating but often rewarding, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power hasn’t reinvented itself in its second season, opting instead to ramp up the intensity of everything it was already doing.

Remember that The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power premieres its second season on August 29th with three simultaneous episodes. Then, a new one will arrive every Thursday until completing eight. The series is exclusive to the streaming platform. Prime Video.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes