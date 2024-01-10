Artificial intelligence has been used to show us combinations that one might think impossible. In this way, a user took on the task of answering a question that probably very few have asked themselves, since it has been revealed what the characters would look like The Lord of the Rings in the world of Dragon Ball.

Not long ago, the user known as SolBrah shared a series of illustrations created through the MidJourney program. Here we can see characters from The Lord of the Ring, such as Frodo, Gandalf, Gollum, Sauron, and more, with the visual style that has characterized Akira Toriyama's work.

by user Macilento via MidJourney pic.twitter.com/w4zxakpoSd — 🌞 Sol Brah 🌞 (@SolBrah) December 31, 2023

Some of these, like Frodo, Gandalf and Gollum, look very similar to their human counterparts, but others, like the case Merry, Pippin, Sam, Legolas and Gimli are not very similar to what we saw in the movies, or the representations that multiple artists have made of the characters created by JRR Tolkien. However, they do give us a good idea of ​​what a video game from this series in the style of Dragon Quest or Chrono Trigger could look like.

Although it would be interesting to see an anime of The Lord of the Rings, an animated film of Tolkien's work will be released this year. will be next December 13, 2024 when The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirriman animated saga film set some 261 years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, hits theaters.

This film will be a prequel and will narrate the legendary battle of King Helm Hammerhandone of the ancient rulers of Rohan and whose heroic feat resulted in the famous Helms Deep that we see during The Two Towers. On related topics, fans want to see remasters of classic The Lord of the Rings games. Likewise, a new game in the series is already in development.

Like other similar works, there are elements that can be rescued, such as the designs of some characters, but on this occasion there are also some errors that, although they give the idea that the AI ​​has its own vision of Tolkien's work , also makes it clear that he still has some time left to deliver memorable work.

Via: SolBrah