Tlc, 2024 will be the year of major maneuvers. Labriola-Vivendi clash

The universe of Italian telecommunications is facing a phase of profound change, with the possible sale of Telecom Italia's primary and secondary network, known as Tim. Uncertainty about the company's future is evident, but at the same time it opens the way for industry consolidation, with major companies exploring collaboration and merger opportunities. Two articles from Affari&Finanza report this.

Read also: Netco sale, Vivendi files appeal. And Tim's stock shines on the stock market

TIM, the Italian telecommunications giant, is at the center of a controversy linked to the sale of its network. The first shareholder Vivendi has filed an appeal in Court to challenge the board of directors' resolutions relating to the sale, arguing that the price is not adequate. However, despite the dispute, the sale appears to proceed, with the definition of the business unit that will be sold to Fibercop, already 37.5% owned by the KKR fund. The closing of the operation is expected by the summer.

Read also: F2i, foundations join the Tim network fund. Labriola: “Be vigilant”

The sale of Tim's network has sparked different reactions, but it seems inevitable. The Italian government, through the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), will participate directly in the operation together with KKR. Once completed, the Mef will be able to acquire a share between 15% and 20% of the financial box that will make the purchasethus forming a public hard core that will continue to control the strategic asset for the country.

Meanwhile, Vivendi, Tim's largest shareholder, could use the legal threat to engage in negotiations over its exit from the company. However, finding a buyer willing to pay a premium could be a challenge, considering the stock's current value. The Italian government could be involved in these negotiations to definitively resolve the Tim issue.

2024 promises to be the year of consolidation in the telecommunications sector in Italy. All major players, including Tim, Vodafone, Wind3, Iliad, and Fastweb, are exploring collaboration and merger opportunities. The separation of Tim's network will create a new competitive scenario, pushing operators to compete on services and prices.

Investments in mobile networks will be one of the first steps towards consolidation. Tim and Vodafone are considering sharing investment in ran sharing to optimize 5G networks. However, to support the investments needed to develop networks, broader consolidation may be necessary. The European Union's antitrust authority may have to adopt a less restrictive approach to facilitate consolidation in the sector. Operators are already conducting negotiations to explore new combinations, with the merger between Vodafone and Fastweb appearing to be one of the first options.

The renewal of Tim's board scheduled for the end of April could influence the progress of the network sales operation and could be a key moment to evaluate possible changes in the company's governance. In conclusion, Tim's future remains uncertain, but the Italian telecommunications sector is preparing for a period of consolidation that could redefine the telecommunications landscape in the country.

Subscribe to the newsletter

