Through a statement, it was announced that, as of this June 21, management personnel of the SEPE-USET must report to work in person at the work centers.

Under the letter 044/2021 of the DG, the return to the work centers of department heads, coordinators of basic education, heads of sector, supervisors, directors and deputy directors.

In addition, it refers to health instructions to follow during the return to the offices and what to do if any of the education workers show symptoms of covid-19 or test positive for the virus. According to the circular, the return to the work centers adheres to the guidelines established by the Ministry of Health.

For all the above, the Secretary of Public Education of the State (SEPE) began a day of disinfection in the various areas of the administrative complex to ensure the health of workers and visitors who come to carry out a procedure.

The state agency stated that the priority, given the return to face-to-face activities in central offices, is provide optimal sanitary conditions to workers and visitors, through constant days of disinfection in the areas.

As part of the actions, fumigations and disinfection have been carried out in the central offices of the agency, and in all areas of the secretariat there are antibacterial gel and digital thermometer.

To comply with prevention protocols, the agency has placed a disinfectant tunnel in the main access, right there the temperature is taken and antibacterial gel is applied to all the people who enter and it is verified that they wear the mask properly and they are recommended to keep their distance at all times.

As part of the security measures for dependency workers and visitors, totems and disinfectant mats were placed in each of the SEPE-USET areas, as well as a digital infrared thermometer for an instant reading of people’s temperatures.

Finally, the educational authority asks the school community maintain sanitary recommendations to continue with the prevention and reduction of infections by Covid-19.

mpl