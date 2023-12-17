Christmas is yet to come and there is nothing better than decorating our houses with lights and colors, that is why we recommend traveling to the magical town of Tlalpujahua before the 2023 Sphere Fair ends.

Every year, Tlalpujahua, Michoacánknown as the magical town of eternal Christmas It is filled with colors with the 2023 Sphere Fair in which dozens of artisans offer their products.

This 2023, this fair began andon September 17 and will end at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, in the municipal auditorium of the magical town, so you cannot miss the opportunity to buy blown glass spheres.

In total, they offer 40,000 spheres that artisans have been making since the beginning of the year, which are made with the best quality materials, resistant and with designs for all tastes.

What to do during your visit to the Sphere Fair in Tlalpujahua?

Whether you are looking to decorate your home with exclusive pieces or simply want to immerse yourself in the Christmas atmosphere, this getaway to Tlalpujahua It stands as the perfect opportunity.

You will find spheres of different designs

Plan a weekend with your family and embark on a unique experience, surrounded by the Christmas magic that only this magical town can offer you.

The Sphere Fair showcases not only the renowned blown glass spheres, but also a wide range of local crafts. Among them, quarry work, silver metalwork, ceramics, artistic blacksmithing and rustic furniture stand out.

The sphere fair is about to end

Tlalpujahua has achieved international fame thanks to its outstanding production of spheres, exporting these works of art to the United States, Central America, South America and Europe.

In addition to exploring the Sphere Fair, enjoy the attractions of Tlalpujahua and let yourself be seduced by its exquisite gastronomy, which also has its place in this artisanal feast.