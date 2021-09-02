Juan Carlos Munguía

A man died after a bullet attack, while a woman is reported seriously injured in an attack in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

The attack occurred inside the Valle de los Emperadores subdivision near the municipal seat of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

That’s where armed men forcibly entered the residential subdivision and immediately They went to a house located at the intersection of Constantino and Calzada Valle de Los Emperadores streets.

Upon observing their victims, the commando drew their weapons and began to shoot directly at the man and the woman.

This alarmed all the residents of the subdivision, who immediately notified the units of the Tlajomulco de Zúñiga Public Security Police Station.

Upon arrival, the officers realized that one person was unconscious and the other was still alive, so the support of an ambulance was requested.

The elements of the Green Cross of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga indicated that both people were between 40 and 50 years old., of which the man lost his life due to the impacts of a firearm projectile that he presented in the body.

The woman was transferred in serious condition to delicate health due to the injuries she had from several bullets she received.

The area was guarded and cordoned off by elements of the municipal police and the State Police.

Forensic medical service personnel collected the body of the unfortunate person to take it to their facilities where the legal autopsy will be carried out for the subsequent identification of the victim.

Agents of the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office began investigations to find the whereabouts of those responsible for the murder, from which it was possible to find out what fled in a silver truck.

