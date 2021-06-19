Maria Ramirez

Guadalajara / 18.06.2021 21:10:07

A person was found lifeless, burned and mutilated inside a house located between the streets of Avenida Mateo and Boulevard América del Sur. in the Hacienda Santa Fe neighborhood in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

At the moment the authorities have not determined if it is a woman or a man, but they reported that he is missing a leg and several parts of the body.

The residents of the block reported that at dawn on Friday elements of Civil Protection and firefighters arrived to put out the fire inside the farm.

They added that the house was abandoned, but that young people who appeared to be on the street began to inhabit it for a month and a half to consume illicit substances and take refuge from time to time.

For their part, the elements of the National Guard who were the first to arrive at the place and protect the area, They reported that the fire was apparently caused by the evidence.

Experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF) were found at the site to collect evidence and transfer the body.

The Public Ministry was also notified, who will be in charge of following up on the investigation of the death.

JMH