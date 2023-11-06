Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 20:03

The judges of the 7th Chamber of Public Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo confirmed the conviction of the former mayor of Atibaia Saulo Pedroso, known as ‘Saulo do Gás’ for administrative improbity. The decision may be appealed.

Saulo is now a federal deputy – he took the vacancy in the Chamber with the departure of Marco Antonio Bertaiolli, who took over as advisor at the Court of Auditors of the State of São Paulo on the recommendation of governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

The magistrates denied appeals that sought to reverse the conviction of Saulo, three other people and two companies to reimburse R$23.9 million that were paid by the municipality in the interior of São Paulo for services not performed. They were also sentenced to pay a fine equivalent to the damage caused to the municipality.

The questioned sentence was given in the context of an action in which the Public Ministry of São Paulo pointed out that tenders and contracts concluded by the municipality of Atibaia were defective. The agency reported misappropriation of public funds and millionaire amounts and double payment for the same contracted service.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the contracts investigated had ‘prices with differences of up to 161%, a repeated practice of the so-called spreadsheet game, with the contracting of items with values ​​with greater profitability for the company, unenforceable prices, bidding targeting and the operation of a shell company ‘.

The conviction of the former mayor of Atibaia came after the Court found the intentional misuse of the intermunicipal consortium for the conservation and maintenance of ‘pro-road’ public roads, with undue remuneration from the companies participating in the scheme. The decision years ‘indubitable willful misconduct and Saulo and the companies participating in the collusion’.

Saulo was one of those who appealed to the São Paulo Court, alleging, for example, the absence of an unlawful act on his part, especially specific intent. He requested that, if the conviction was not completely overturned, that the Court at least reverse the sentence to the suspension of political rights, loss of public office and the imposition of a fine.

The allegation, however, was not accepted by the rapporteur, judge Magalhães Coelho. He highlighted how the State Court of Auditors pointed out illegalities in the contract signed by the municipality of Atibaia for the conservation of public roads, squares and rural roads.

Still according to the judge, the deviation of purpose observed in the case became even more evident with the information collected by the MP that the consortium had only one employee on its staff.

For the magistrate, the consortium began to operate ‘almost exclusively in the interest and under the supervision of the municipality of Atibaia, which allowed Saulo to promote the hiring of companies investigated in a fraudulent manner’.

“The Pró-Estrada Consortium was mainly used by the municipality of Atibaia and Saulo with a view to defrauding bidding procedures, as well as wasting municipal assets”, he indicated.

The assessment is that Saulo ‘acted in such a way as to instrumentalize the consortium, in order to promote works exclusively in the municipality of Atibaia, defrauding the duty of bidding, diverting the purpose of the consortium and, also, causing damage to the public treasury, since what remained fully demonstrated the non-performance of the services contracted with the companies benefiting from the fraudulent scheme’.

The rapporteur then highlighted that the sanctions imposed on Saulo and the other defendants must be maintained considering the ‘undeniable seriousness of the conduct carried out and the high value of the damage caused to the municipality of Atibaia’.

WITH THE WORD, THE DEPUTY

Until the publication of this text, the report sought contact with Pedroso, but without success. The space is open for demonstrations.