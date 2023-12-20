O TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) ordered the execution of the company's debt Light with Banco Santander in the amount of R$60.5 million. The company can appeal.

“There is, therefore, no obstacle for the co-obligated parties to be sued by the creditor, who has the power to sue against all debtors, some or just one, since passive solidarity consists of being held responsible for the entire debt, which can be required of any of the obligors”said judge Fabio Coimbra Junqueira, in the decision.

The deliberation confronts another decision of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro) in the judicial recovery process of holdingwhich extended protection to the debts of the generator (Light Energia) and the distributor (Light Sesa) that are part of the company.

The company can still appeal to suspend the decision. The process takes place in secret from the courts.

This Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023), Light's shares plummeted 4.21%, quoted at R$ 6.14.

According to analysts considered by InvestingProthe company's shares have a fair price of R$7.30 with an appreciation of 16.6%.

With information from Investing Brazil.