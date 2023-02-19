Courts of Justice in eight states presented rates of up to 100% of decisions favorable to governors to free them from guaranteeing fundamental rights, such as health supplies and treatment, application of environmental legislation and minimum conditions for the prison population. The data is from a study by the Justa platform, specialized in research on justice system management.

The researchers compiled a total of 424 judicial decisions for the year 2021. According to the study, it is noteworthy that, while increasing budgets and even receiving extraordinary funds for payroll, the Courts imposed little or almost nothing governors to resolve pressing issues. Of the States analyzed, São Paulo, Bahia, Paraná and Tocantins contemplated the courts with additional transfers, which, added, reach more than R$ 591 million.

The money reached the local Judiciary without the approval of the Legislative Assemblies – that is, they consist of amounts beyond those provided for in the annual budgets. Although they did not receive extra resources, Pará, Ceará and Goiás had their decisions analyzed by Justa. The Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJ-MG), also present in the survey, received a smaller amount, R$ 1.6 million. The largest courts in the country and at least one court in each of the five Brazilian regions were considered.

The transfers to pay the TJs payroll are based on loopholes in the budget laws. In São Paulo, Bahia and Tocantins, even in a pandemic year, the budget was increased.

According to Justa researchers, the high rate of “governmentism” in the Courts may be associated with the bargaining power that governors have to negotiate corporate agendas for the judiciary.

“The search for more resources by TJs becomes a management commitment. And this is also another element that generates an ineffective model for the protection of the public interest”, said Luciana Zaffalon, director of Justa.

Resource

The behavior of the Courts in cases that forced the State to guarantee fundamental rights was analyzed by Justa based on a survey of decisions on a resource called suspension of security, created by law in 1936, during the Getúlio Vargas dictatorship. The purpose of the instrument was to give States the possibility to directly activate the presidencies of TJs to overturn first instance decisions that eventually harmed public safety, order and health.

In 1964, after the military coup, the law was changed so that the resource could also be used to protect the “public economy”. The study shows that, alongside public order, the economy was the argument most adopted by presidents of the courts in favor of governors.

In one of the decisions, the TJ-BA presidency freed the then government of Rui Costa (PT) – now Minister of the Civil House – from making adjustments to a complex for teenagers. The Public Prosecutor’s Office had filed a public civil action, based on photos and minutes of inspections, which showed, according to the institution, “sheltering male and female adolescents in a single cell”, without lighting, open sewer pipes and without sanitation. The request had been accepted in the first instance.

In São Paulo, the TJ presidency suspended the decision of a judge who ordered the transfer of patients with covid-19 in a hospital in Lençóis Paulista, in the interior, due to the lack of supplies and medication for intubation. The request had been made by the MP, who attached documents from the hospitals themselves on patient deaths due to the lack of items.

The first instance accepted the request. By suspending the decision, the presidency of TJ-SP highlighted that the order was “the result of concern about the scenario” of covid. However, the decision “disregarded that the measures necessary to contain the pandemic must be thought out in a coherent, coordinated and systemic way, under the essential coordination of the Executive Branch”.

Contact

Professor of Constitutional Law at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, Roberto Dias stated that security suspensions are decided specifically by the presidents of the TJs, who are primarily responsible for contacting the State in favor of corporate agendas. “A suspicion arises that there may be an exchange of favors between the two spheres of power. If there is not this relationship, there is still a gravity, because this type of behavior undermines the reputation of the State Courts”, he said.

The TJ-SP says, in a statement, that “it cannot issue a note or opinion on a jurisdictional issue”. “Judges have functional independence to decide according to the process documents and their free conviction”, he says. “When there is disagreement with the decision, it is up to the parties to file appeals.”

When contacted, the TJs of Bahia, Tocantins and Paraná did not manifest themselves.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.