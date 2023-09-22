Case involves publication of a video of a trans teenager using the girls’ bathroom at a school in BH in July 2022

The TJ-MG (Court of Justice of Minas Gerais) accepted the complaint from the MP-MG (Public Ministry of Minas Gerais) against the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) for the crime of homotransphobia and made him a defendant this Thursday (September 21, 2023).

The organization denounced the congressman in April 2023, after he published a video, in June 2022, of a young trans woman who used the women’s bathroom at Colégio Santa Maria, in Belo Horizonte (MG). According to the MP, Nikolas referred to the teenager as “potential rapist” and classified as “boldness” the use of the bathroom for women. Read the complete of the complaint (PDF – 5 MB).

The 5th Criminal Court of the District of Belo Horizonte decided to accept the complaint for the crime of homotransphobia, classified in the same way as racism, as established in a decision by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in 2019.

The MP asks that the deputy lose his mandate, have his political rights revoked and pay compensation for collective moral damage in the amount of 100 minimum wages. The organization considers that Nikolas said “true speech that incites hatred towards transgender people, insofar as it is characterized as a true attack on the dignity of these people”.

In your profile on X (former Twitter)the deputy said that accepting the complaint “It’s standard procedure” and said he didn’t show the “face or identity” of the teenager in her publication.