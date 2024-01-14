Actress Tjitske Reidinga (51) gave her best performance so far in the conducting competition on Sunday evening in the semi-final Maestro, but still had to go home. After a 'worthless' first attempt, she took screaming revenge in her second performance, after which the orchestra mercilessly sent her home. But that's what she had asked for.
Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
21:49
