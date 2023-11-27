Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 27/11/2023 – 21:35

Judges from the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT) overturned, last Wednesday (22), a decision from the first instance that freed Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) in the case of purchasing the R$6 mansion million in Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood of Brasília. The purchase of the property was possible thanks to a loan of R$3.1 million obtained by Flávio from Banco de Brasília (BRB). The judges of the 4th Civil Panel of the TJDFT also determined that the Court should ask former president Jair Bolsonaro’s son 01 for the documents he used to prove his income when obtaining the loan.

In practice, the decision represents the resumption of investigations into the mansion case. The judges’ ruling came after an appeal by federal deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF) against the decision of the TJ’s first instance, which closed the popular action filed by her against Flávio and BRB. In the action, Kokay claims that the income of Flávio and his wife, Fernanda, of around R$36,000, would not be enough to obtain the loan of R$3.1 million. According to the bank’s own simulator, the monthly installments in an operation of this type would be around R$18,000, around half of the couple’s income.

The BRB simulator also informed, at the time, that the minimum income for this type of operation would be R$46,800 – more than Flávio could prove at the time. In response, Flávio said that his income did not only consist of a salary of R$24,000 net as a congressman, since he also worked “as a lawyer, businessman and entrepreneur, for many years”. The senator’s defense also said at the time that his wife had been “practicing dentistry for a long time”. In the popular action, the deputy asked for the cancellation of the loan made by BRB to the senator. The report from the Estadão He contacted Flávio Bolsonaro this Monday (27), but there was no response until the publication of this text.

“In the case of credit granted by a financial institution funded, in part, with public resources, control over the fairness of the risk analysis procedure gains special importance, and it is possible, in theory, to invalidate legal transactions contrary to morality or impersonality , such as those eventually celebrated under the influence of the political prestige of those involved”, says an excerpt from the ruling, reported by judge Arnoldo Camanho. In addition to him, judges James Eduardo Oliveira and Aiston Henrique de Sousa also signed the decision. “I grant the necessary referral to revoke the sentence (of the 1st instance) and determine the return of the case to the process organization and sanitation phase (…), including requesting the documents that are necessary to clarify the facts, in particular the of the internal credit risk analysis process”, says the final part of Camanho’s vote.

Flávio Bolsonaro’s house is in the Dom Bosco Mansions Sector, one of the best stretches of Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood in Brasília on the banks of Lake Paranoá. The purchase was registered by the senator on February 2, 2021, for the price of R$5.97 million, at a registry office far from the center of Brasília. The house has 1,100 square meters of built area. It has four large suites, gym, swimming pool and solar-heated spa. When taking out the loan, Flávio obtained advantageous conditions. At the time, Estadão simulated the same loan at another large commercial bank: the minimum interest rate would be 5.39% per year, resulting in installments of R$23,200, equivalent to almost the entire employee’s net salary. son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.