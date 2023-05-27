Decision meets appeal filed by Psol deputy; Justice states that determination reinforces the importance of the educator

The TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) suspended the Metro’s decision to change the name of the station on Line 2-Green, which is being built, from Paulo Freire to Fernão Dias. The determination of the 2nd Chamber of Public Law of the Court responds to an appeal filed by the state deputy Ediane Maria (Psol). Here’s the full of the decision (411 KB).

The name of the station was changed by the directors of the Metrô –which is controlled by the government of the State of São Paulo– in January of this year. The company said that the name of the educator was temporary and was only used to guide the creation of the project.

The appeal filed by the Psol state deputy was rejected on the 1st attempt. However, Ediane appealed the decision arguing that the change made by Metrô hurts the Law No. 12,781 of 2013which forbids that names of people related to the exploitation of slave labor be honored in the naming of public monuments. Fernão Dias (1608-1681) was a pioneer from São Paulo during the colonial period.

The justification was accepted by the judge Maria Fernanda de Toledo Rodovalho who stated that the decision is not about assessing the historical importance of the bandeirantes for Brazil, but about reinforcing the fundamental role of Paulo Freire in education.

“It is not a question of weighing the importance of the bandeirantes in the light of historical revisionism, but of emphasizing that, in addition to the location of the station being on Avenida Educador Paulo Freire, the honored name, Paulo Freire, serves to reinforce the idea of ​​the integrating role of the education, the primordial and revolutionary role in building a more just and egalitarian society”stated Rodovalho.

In response, Metrô argued that the change was made based on an opinion poll carried out with residents of the region where the station will be built. However, the justification was denied by the judge who stated that the survey was carried out with an insufficient number of people.

The Metro station is being built on Avenida Educador Paulo Freire, close to the Fernão Dias highway.

Paulo Freire (1921-1997) was a Brazilian educator and Patron of Brazilian Education. Pernambucano is one of the forerunners of critical pedagogy.