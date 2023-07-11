Ex-participant of the “TV Globo” reality show says he will appeal the decision in the 1st instance; case would have happened in 2014

O TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) condemned on Saturday (8.Jul.2023) the businessman and former participant of the reality show BBB (Big Brother Brazil) Felipe Prior to 6 years in prison for rape. The penalty will be in a semi-open initial regime. The information was released by Universeof UOL. The process is confidential, but the Power360 had access to part of the sentence (below).

According to Universewhich had access to the entirety of the decision, the conviction refers to a complaint made against the former BBB in 2020. The sexual violence episode would have taken place in 2014. To this digital newspaper (full below)Prior’s lawyers confirmed that the businessman, who can appeal freely, will appeal the decision.

In a note, the defense also stated that the BBB 20 member is innocent. He mentioned item 57 of article 5 of the Federal Constitution of 1988 in which the Magna Carta determined that “no one will be considered guilty until the transit of a final and unappealable criminal sentence”.

Through your profile on twitterthe alleged victim’s lawyer, Maira Pinheiro, commented on Prior’s conviction and stated that “it was 3 and a half years of a lot of struggle, a lot of feminist resistance and a lot of combativeness”. According to her, the ex-BBB also responds for rape in 3 other cases.

“We still have a long way to go. I hope that from now on people will think twice before associating with this guy. Long live the struggle of women!!!!”he wrote. Read below the tweets.

“One already. Now the other three are missing, to reach the goal of at least 24 years of sugarcane”wrote Maira Pinheiro in the Instagram.

Below is an excerpt from the judgment of the TJ-SP:

“In view of all of the foregoing and considering the rest of the case file, I JUDGE the present criminal action, in order to CONDEMN the accused FELIPE ANTONIAZZI PRIOR, qualified in the case file, for the commission of the crime typified in article 213, caput, of the Penal Code, imposing, therefore, the deprivation of liberty of 6 (six) years of imprisonment, in an initial semi-open regime. Considering that the defendant responded to the entire process in freedom, I grant him the right to appeal in freedom. Pursuant to article 4, paragraph 9, item “a”, of State Law No. 11.608/2003, I sentence the defendant to pay the equivalent of 100 (one hundred) UFESPs.”

Below is the note from the defense of former BBB Felipe Prior: