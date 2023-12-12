Protesters were detained during a session in Alesp; 2 others arrested in the act have already received release permits

Two protesters who had been arrested since December 6 for protesting against the privatization of Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo) in front of Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) were released this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023 ) after the granting of a release permit issued by the São Paulo Court of Justice. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 222 kB).

Hendryll Luiz Rodrigues de Brito Silva, student at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and member of the Correnteza Movement, and professor Lucas Borges Carvente, from the Class Struggle Movement, were arrested after protesting in the vote on the privatization of Sabesp into Alesp. At the custody hearing, both had their arrests for breaking furniture in the House converted into preventive arrests and have remained in prison since then. The defense claimed that arrest was illegal.

“Treats2 young men with immaculate medical records, with no record of even a police investigation. They appear to have never been involved in violent situations and, certainly, there is no concrete data that suggests a risk to public order if they were allowed to respond to the process in freedom, especially with the precautionary measure requested by the petitioners themselves”wrote judge Otávio de Almeida Toledo in his decision.

During this protest, Vivian Mendes da Silva, state president of the Popular Unity organization, and subway worker Ricardo Senese, from the Movimento Luta de Classes, were also arrested, but the court had already granted them provisional release.

In a note, the protesters informed that they will speak out on Wednesday (Dec 13), in an interview with journalists.

With information from Brazil Agency