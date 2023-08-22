Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 22:04

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) denied, for the second time, a request for compensation made by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) against federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) due to attacks made by the parliamentarian to the head of the Executive municipality on social media. The two are due to contest municipal elections next year, and have been waging a public battle with mutual criticism in recent weeks.

The mayor asked for compensation for moral damages after being called, in publications by Boulos on Instagram and Facebook, a “thief of lunch money from public schools”. According to Ricardo Nunes, Boulos included in the images “false information that Nunes was being investigated by the Public Ministry”.

However, the judge José Aparício Coelho Prado Neto, rejected the appeal against the sentence of the judge André Augusto Salvador Bezerra, which had already given victory to Boulos in the first instance. In the decision, the judge states that, despite the “bad taste of the montage” by Boulos, which he called “rough”, “it is not detected the imputation of a crime to the author, but rather criticism of his performance as municipal mayor with regard to to the execution of municipal school feeding services, under its authority”.

“The fact is that the author, as the mayor of São Paulo, is being investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the diversion of public funds from school lunches, and as a political agent he has the duty to account for all acts of public life, thus, the criticism presented by the defendant does not have the power to cause the claimed moral damage”.

In the decision, the judge also increases from 10% to 15% of the value of the case the legal fees to be paid by Ricardo Nunes due to the defeat of the appeal. Sought by his advisor on the night of this Monday, 21, Mayor Ricardo Nunes had not yet commented on the decision until the publication of this text.