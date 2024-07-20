Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 7:30

The president of the Court of Justice of São Paulo, judge Fernando Antônio Torres Garcia, informed the magistrates of São Paulo that he has already taken the first step towards paying the Additional for Length of Service (ATS) – a perk that has been abolished since 2006. According to a message sent to all judges on Wednesday, the 17th, the largest state court in the country intends to pay amounts relating to a period that extends for more than 15 years, from January 2008 to August 2023.

There is still no estimate of the amount that will be disbursed. The São Paulo Court of Justice has 2,000 judges on its staff. There are 358 appellate judges, a number unmatched in the entire country. Torres Garcia informed his peers that he ordered the “annotation of the funds” from the ATS “in the credits of the judges”, in order to allow the payment of the benefit “according to criteria that will be made available in announcements” from the presidency. This means that the Court of Justice will mark the paychecks of the judges who will benefit.

Valuation

The announcement was sent via WhatsApp to the appellate court judges and lower court judges. In his message, Torres Garcia indicated that the measure is “in harmony” with the commitments he made in his candidacy for president of the São Paulo Court – he was elected last December and took office in January. Torres Garcia was elected president of the Court of Justice with the aim of valuing the judiciary. Having been in the career for 41 years, he is determined not to give up on his commitment and to move forward with his project.

“This is the implementation of a right that we have been waiting for for a long time and that has already been perfected in other courts. We will move forward. Our objective, at the end of the day, is to enhance the career of the judiciary,” he wrote.

Anticipation is intense in the court. A judge told the State that the magistrates have not yet received anything. It is, he said, just a credit note, with no payment date.

Another judge pointed out that the National Council of Justice was consulted and that there is a decision by the Supreme Federal Court recognizing the right to the ATS. He noted that the decision does not apply to all judges. Only a smaller portion of the category would have this right, he stated. The oldest judges, he also noted, do not have any credit and those who entered the career after 2000 will not receive it.

The judges of the São Paulo Court of Justice argue that these amounts have already been paid by all courts and refer to a decision by retired Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber that, according to them, authorizes the disbursement. They state that in several states the courts paid everything at once, but the São Paulo Court was “more cautious” and awaited the decisions that support the ATS.

Benefit

The ATS returned to the spotlight at the end of 2022, when the Federal Justice Council approved the return of the aggregate, also known as the five-year period – the name is given due to the provision of an automatic 5% increase in salaries every five years.

The case ended up in the hands of the national justice inspector, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, who did not oppose the payments. Since then, different branches of the justice system – such as the labor court – and state courts have used the decisions to release million-dollar payments to judges.

Last year, the return of the five-year period came under the scrutiny of the Federal Court of Auditors, which attempted to overturn the benefit. The attempt, however, was blocked by the Supreme Court, which acted as a sort of mediator in the tug-of-war between the Court of Auditors and the CNJ. Amid the imbroglio, Salomão suspended the payment of retroactive payments.

At the Court of Justice of São Paulo, the resumption of the ATS was approved at a meeting of the Special Body – formed by 25 judges – held on April 12 of last year, one week before Salomão suspended the benefit, at least for the federal judiciary. At the time, the judges approved a request from the São Paulo Association of Magistrates (Apamagis). The agenda of the session of the São Paulo Court of Justice describes the request only as “relating to additional payments for length of service” and the minutes of the meeting state that the request was approved. The deliberation of the Special Body on the topic lasted less than four minutes.

‘Consolidated’

Torres Garcia stated that the São Paulo Court had to “follow this thesis consolidated at the national level in order to preserve the salaries of São Paulo judges”. “São Paulo cannot be different and must immediately make this adjustment, accepting the thesis already established, including by the National Council of Justice”, declared the president of the TJ-SP.

In Rondônia, the ATS increased the paychecks of magistrates of the Court of Justice to more than R$ 1 million. When questioned, the Court of Rondônia confirmed to State that the “advantages” that increased the subsidies “refer to the ATS, vacation compensation and other rights that were accumulated, which were duly authorized by the CNJ and the Plenary Administrative Court of Rondônia”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.