Former deputy will have to pay R$10,000 to Otávio Fakhoury for calling him a “sordid liar” and “spreader of fake news”

O TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) sentenced on Wednesday (8.Nov.2023) the former federal deputy Jean Wyllys (PT-RJ) to pay R$10,000 in compensation for moral damages to Otávio Fakhoury after he called the businessman “sordid liar”.

Wyllys also stated in a publication on X (formerly Twitter) that Fakhoury was “part of the Bolsonarista gear for manufacturing and disseminating lies”. The decision was made by judge Felipe Poyares Miranda, from the 16th Civil Court of the TJ-SP. There is an appeal. Here’s the complete (PDF – 53 kB).

In the decision, the judge stated that there is “clear causal link between the defendant’s conduct and the damage to the plaintiff’s honor, image and dignity [Otávio Fakhoury]” and that the former deputy intended to “textually offending the author through social media, having exceeded his right to freedom of expression and thought”.

Wanted by Power360, Jean Wyllys’ lawyer, Lucas Mourão, said that the defense has not yet been informed of the existence of the action or notified of the decision. Given this scenario, Mourão declared that “no statement on the merits of the case is possible.”but intends to appeal the sentence.

Read the sequence of publications on X below:

Other processes

This is not the first lawsuit related to a post on social media that Jean Wyllys loses in court in 2023.

In October, the former deputy was sentenced by the 38th Civil Court of the São Paulo Court of Justice to pay R$10,000 in compensation to MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre). He referred to the group members as “defenders of Nazism” It is “harassers of women under war”.

Before that, in July, Wyllys was ordered to delete a publication on X, in which he suggested that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), would have “fetishes regarding authoritarianism and uniforms”.

The decision was made by the 2nd Criminal Court of the Central Forum of Porto Alegre, which set a fine of R$100,000 for each day that the publication remained on the air.