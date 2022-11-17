O TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) condemned on November 8 the presenter Sikêra Jr. and the station TV network! to indemnify the singer and Xuxa Meneghel at BRL 50,000.

The lawsuit for moral damages took place because of a speech by Sikêra in 2020. In his program, he said that the book “Maya: Rainbow Baby”, written by Xuxa, would take children “to mischief, prostitution and suruba”🇧🇷 The work addresses the raising of children by parents of the same gender.

He also declared that Meneghel “I would call myself queen, former queen, and that pedophilia is a crime and does not prescribe”🇧🇷 Criticized the fact that the former singer made the film “Love strange Love”, where he appears in sex scenes. According to Sikêra, Xuxa would not have the right to produce something for children.

In the decision, the judge considers that the presenter’s speech has “deliberate intent to depreciate dignity, as well as to offend subjective and objective honor” from Xuxa. Here’s the full (488 KB). There is still an appeal in the process.

Initially, the Justice condemned the accused to pay R$ 300 thousand, but after the process went to the 2nd instance, the amount was reduced to the current one by the court.

O Power360 contacted the press office of the TV network! in search of a position from the broadcaster and the presenter about the case, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.