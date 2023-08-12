Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 20:26

The Justice of São Paulo sentenced Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (without party), leader of the government in Congress, to pay R$ 30,000 in compensation to businessman Otávio Fakhoury for calling him a criminal.

The statement was given in an interview given in November 2021, amid the work of the Covid CPI and after the businessman gave testimony to the commission.

“Mr Fakhoury, I am calling you a criminal, because you are a criminal. And the worst kind. So, this group of criminals they… Among them, hypocrisy reigns. Hypocrisy reigns, because what did they do? They did anti-vaccination propaganda, they asked people not to get vaccinated, they asked… They spread fake news”, said the senator in the recording that was released on YouTube. “What was the vaccine they wanted? The ones that could… Could give them money. These were the vaccines that they were… That they were after, that they were trying to make possible.”

The action was rejected at first instance, but the 2nd Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo accepted an appeal by Fakhoury this week and reversed the decision.

The judges understood that there was moral damage and that the statement is not protected by parliamentary immunity.

“It remains uncontroversial that the author is not included in the report of the parliamentary commission of inquiry, as accused of having received bribes related to the vaccine. Thus, there is a violation of the image and honor of the author, which characterizes abuse of the right to freedom of expression of thought”, wrote the judge Maria Salete Corrêa Dias, rapporteur of the appeal.

The senator can still appeal.

WITH THE WORD, THE SENATOR

The report contacted the advisory of Senator Randolfe Rodrigues and was waiting for a response until the publication of this text. The space is open for manifestation.