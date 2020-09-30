TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife TJ Sidhu are soon to be the parents of a third child. Social media users are often trolled by TJs for being thin. Now TJ has strongly reprimanded those who questioned his lean during pregnancy. Posting a picture of her 5-month-old baby bump, she wrote in a post that if you are healthy, there is no ideal weight for her.

He wrote- ‘People say that I am very thin. I need to be a little bit obese especially when I’m about to become a mother. (This is a picture of a 5-month-old baby bump) But gaining weight has never been easier for me. I did not feel good in the first trimester, I could not eat anything (there was no pregnancy glow either). Now I eat properly, I have gained weight, but still, it only appears on my stomach. I want to say to any pregnant mother that whatever you are lean or heavy, you only embrace your motherhood. As long as you are healthy, there is no ideal weight. Every pregnancy has a different body, you love it as it is. ‘

This post of TJ Sidhu has been praised by many industry friends. TJ’s husband Karanvir Bohra wrote – You are beautiful, whatever you are. Actress Shweta Tiwari wrote- Look, where did 9th grade student come from brother. Gauhar Khan wrote- You are perfect.

Let us tell you that Karanvir Bohra and TJ Sidhu have two twin daughters Bela and Vienna. Karanvir and TJ often post pictures of both daughters, born in 2016, on social media.