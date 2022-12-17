The Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) annulled yesterday, 16, a decision of the 1st instance that blocked R$ 2 billion from the State’s accounts for recovery works in the municipality of Petrópolis related to the rains of February of that year .

The tragedy caused the death of 242 people and damaged several parts of the city. Last week, heavy rains hit the region again.

The decision was taken by the president of the TJ-RJ, judge Henrique Figueira, and invalidates the blockade authorized by the judgment of the 4th Civil Court of the city. Figueira complied with the request of the State Attorney General’s Office (PGE-RJ).

In the decision, he maintains that the blockade is unnecessary, since the reforms of Petrópolis depend in advance on the holding of a bidding process and the measurement of the resources to be applied. Also according to the magistrate, the resources come from the service concession auction of the State Water and Sewage Company of Rio de Janeiro (Cedae) and, by isonomy, must be applied in works throughout the State and not in just one location.

The fact that the decision of the 1st instance blocked half of the existing balance in the State account in which the funds from the Cedae concession are deposited (Source 145), which would harm the other 92 municipalities in Rio that also have “ serious structural problems.

“It is not credible to pour into Petrópolis an amount equivalent to almost 10% of the State’s annual budget, in the current fiscal year, after deducting the earmarked funds”, wrote the president of the TJ-RJ in the decision.