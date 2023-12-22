President Roberto Barroso gave a deadline of 5 days after the Public Defender's Office filed a complaint against Rio's Justice

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso, requested information from the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) about the decision that authorized the police to apprehend minors suspected of committing crimes on Rio de Janeiro beaches even without being caught. It's called Operation Summer. The judge gave 5 days for the explanations to be sent. Here's the complete of the decision (104 KB).

The complaint for the request for information was filed by the Public Defender's Office of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The president of the TJ-RJ, Ricardo Rodrigues, overturned an injunction from the 1st Court of Children, Youth and the Elderly that prohibited these approaches.

In the complaint filed with the STF by the Public Defender's Office, the body says that the TJ-RJ violated the Court's own 2019 decision, when the ministers guaranteed the right of teenagers to come and go and considered seizures only for investigation and for wandering when illegal. they were unaccompanied or without money. Here's the complete of the complaint (613 KB).

According to the Public Defender's Office, Operation Summer is a social containment measure, which removes children and adolescents from the most upscale spaces in Rio de Janeiro. The most affected, according to the agency, are the black and peripheral population, who undergo constant surveillance in the city.