The documentary “Tiziano Terzani. The journey of life”, directed by Mario Zanot (Anam, the nameless). On 11, 12 and 13 September the unmistakable voice of Tiziano Terzani at the cinema will retrace the most significant stages of his life, intertwining the private sphere and the historical events he witnessed. Monica Guerritore’s narrator has the task of joining together the chapters of this incredible journey. The event on the anniversary of the journalist’s birth, on September 14, 1938.

To make the documentary, archival materials were used, such as photos from the Terzani archive, family Super 8 and historical films, as well as 3D animations, original illustrations and motion graphics. A work that lasted two years and was made possible also thanks to unpublished audio recordings, which enrich the portrait of Tiziano Terzani, bringing out his complex figure in the round.

Terzani looks back, with a critical spirit, without hiding his mistakes, his disillusionments, such as the one linked to the failure of the many revolutions in which he had strongly believed, first of all the Cambodian one of Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge. But he also looks to the future, remembering how after 11 September he decided to get back on the road, despite his illness, to become a man of peace. And finally he gives young people a message of hope, in the belief that anyone can invent their own life, like he did.

