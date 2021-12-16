Tiziano Renzi hospitalized, the trial that sees him, his wife Laura Bovoli and an entrepreneur for false invoices postponed

The hearing of the appeal process that sees defendants Tiziano Renzi and his wife Laura Bovoli, together with the entrepreneur Luigi Dagostino for false invoices, was postponed to April 26, 2022 due to legitimate impediment. Tiziano Renzi, according to what was reported to the judge by one of his defenders, the lawyer Federico Bagattini, was hospitalized yesterday at the San Raffaele hospital in Rome. Present in the classroom his wife, Laura Bovoli and Dagostino. In the first instance, the Renzi spouses had been sentenced to one year and nine months, Dagostino to two years. A previous hearing had also been postponed due to the impediment of Tiziano Renzi.