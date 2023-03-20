The words of Tiziano Luconi on Cutro’s children, the children who lost their lives at sea, while traveling in the hope of a better future. The baby’s dad Mattia, the 8-year-old boy who disappeared in the Marche floodhe said that what he feels in the face of what happened is the same as he felt when he lost his son.

There first father’s day without his Mattia. Tiziano Luconi lost his 8-year-old son on 8 September. The flood of the Nevola river, in the last flood in the Marche region, took away his little Mattia. His body was found a week later.

Tiziano Luconi wanted to dedicate the feast of San Giuseppe, Father’s Day, to all the fathers who are left alone. Because they lost their children in the war, to a pathology that didn’t give them a chance or to find salvation away from home.

I dedicate this day to all lonely dads like me. To those who have lost a child in war or to an illness, or, as in Cutro, to seek salvation in other lands. It would be nice if all the dads who have their little gnomes would give us orphaned fathers a thought.

These are the words that Tiziano Luconi said to Repubblica. Mattia was his only son. Titian tries to go on without him, concentrating on his work, even if his thoughts are always on his Mattia.

Tiziano Luconi: a dedication to Cutro’s children for Father’s Day

Nostalgia has become my most faithful friend, but Mattia never wanted to see me sad. So I make myself strong also thanks to my job.

Tiziano is an educator and today all the minors he assists in the community where he works have become his children.