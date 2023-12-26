These days the name of Tiziano Ferro has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The singer became the protagonist of a revelation that shocked all his fans. Let's find out together what happened and what his words were.

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Tiziano Ferro wanted to share a greeting message aimed at all his fans. The singer, however, became the protagonist of a revelation that caused his followers to worry quite a bit. In detail, Tiziano Ferro revealed to fans that he has great difficulty singing.

These were the words with which the singer revealed to fans that he was experiencing a somewhat particular moment:

Lately I really can't sing, I can't write, I can't make music. A few days ago I recorded the performance with the fantastic Elisa and I thought that everything was unblocked but once that performance was over the voice went away for a while.

Tiziano Ferro he then added:

I love you because you have been close to me, because you are close to my little ones and because I know that this moment of reconstruction could not exist without you, so thank you for your friendship and support. This year it's like this: it's the Christmas of reconstruction. Merry Christmas, I love you.

Tiziano has revealed that he will spend the Christmas holidays in the company of his children, Margherita and Andres. In the message shared on his Instagram page, the singer wished his followers a Christmas full of happiness, joy and serenity. Needless to say, his words moved everyone.