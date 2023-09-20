Over the last few hours, Tiziano Ferro became the protagonist of a painful announcement on social media. In detail, the famous singer declared that he had officially separated from his husband Victor Allen. In light of this, there were numerous messages of sympathy addressed to the artist, including that of Roberto Casalino, his best friend.

Tiziano Ferro and Victor Allen have broken up. L’official announcement came to social media directly from the Italian singer who decided to say goodbye definitively to her husband. The couple tied the knot in the year 2019 and have adopted two children, Margherita and Andres. In any case, after four years of love, the two have decided to put together a definitive point at their wedding.

The singer himself spread the announcement through a post published on his Instagram profile. In light of this, numerous fans and famous people immediately showed up closeness and support to the artist and could not be missing among the latter Roberto Casalino.

The historian and close friend of Tiziano Ferro wrote a sweet message for the singer-songwriter. These are the words which can be read in the comment published under the post on Instagram:

And if I could eliminate distances, right now, I would hug you very tightly as I always have.

Tiziano Ferro: the relationship with Roberto Casalino

Tiziano Ferro and Roberto Casalino are linked by a relationship really special. To talk about theirs friendship it was the same singer: