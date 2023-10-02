The singer returned to talk about the divorce from Victor Allen in a long interview given to ‘Corriere della Sera’

The news of the divorce between Tiziano Ferro and Victor Allen is one of the most talked about topics of recent weeks. A few days ago, the singer, through her Instagram page, made public the news of her separation from her husband. In a long interview given to ‘Corriere della Sera’, the singer returned to talk about the divorce from Victor Allen. Let’s find out together what his words were.

This is certainly not a good time for Tiziano Ferro. Just a few days ago, the singer made public the news of her separation from her husband Victor Allen. In recent days, Tiziano Ferro gave a long interview to ‘Corriere della Sera’ and did not talk about the dark period he is experiencing.

These were his words about it:

I am in a state of hope towards the future, but I certainly cannot say that it is a good period.

And, continuing, the singer then revealed that:

I’ve been hoping to write a novel all my life and, now, its publication collides with a cataclysm like this, which I hope doesn’t take possession of the joy I owe to myself and to those who follow me.

Continuing the interview with the well-known newspaper, Tiziano Ferro revealed that, despite everything, he continues to believe inLove and in stories with happy endings. These were his words:

I believe it so much that I part ways. Divorce is also part of the belief in love. I started by saying that I can’t say I’m fine, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be fine in the future. If I didn’t separate, it would mean that I don’t give importance to love.

Finally, in conclusion, the singer revealed that he couldn’t keep it hidden truth to his fans: