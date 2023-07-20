He is not anxious and he is not afraid, he will face everything and come back stronger than before: the words of Tiziano Ferro to reassure his fans

After the announcement on his social profile, Tiziano Ferro received an incredible wave of affection. Fans were alarmed and asked him for more information about the operation he will have to undergo. The singer should have, given the risks, postponed the tour. But he didn’t want to disappoint all those people who love and support him every day, so he decided not to listen to the doctors, he took the stage and made them dream.

However, now that the performances are over, Tiziano Ferro has told the whole truth: he has discovered that he has a vocal cord nodule and will have to work. After thanking the public and all his colleagues, the singer-songwriter wanted to explain what awaits him now. The fact that he strained his vocal cords during the tour led the doctors to wait another two months before proceeding with the surgery. Now he needs to let them rest.

Only after two months will he find out the date of the surgery. She was keen to tell everyone that he is not anxious and he is not afraid and that will keep them informed step by step.

I want to thank you all for this incredible wave of affection, it is important to me. Thanks to the media that embraced me, I care about these things. I have read all the comments, I also want to reassure the people who wrote to me. I’m not anxious, I’m not afraid. I will deal with this in peace. No problem. For me the only important thing was to do the tour. The tour was beautiful and I will never forget it. I will never forget this absurd experience either, which made me realize even more how much I love you. I will keep you informed.

Tiziano Ferro explained that the doctors intend to pay him another visit in two months, precisely because he strained his vocal cords while singing. Finally, he thanked those who helped him understand what was happening to him, the phoniatricians and the speech therapist, which helped him take the stage in each concert, making him aware of what could happen. The doctors had been clear, the vocal cords could have abandon him on stagebut that 20-year career tour, was too important.