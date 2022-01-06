“Jake, I used to call you ‘The Boy with Three Hearts’: two paintings on the fur and one too big on the chest. So big that it hasn’t held up any more ». Thus begins the moving message published on social networks with which the singer Tiziano Ferro announces the death of his dog adopted a year ago in the kennel after the death of his other dog Beau: «This is how Jake decided on his own that he had to go home with us – the singer always wrote on social media -. The anger and the pain will remain forever but we had to make sense of Beau’s disappearance, and help another angel. Jake was friends with Beau in the kennel, and is an 8-year-old giant, wounded in the body and heart. Dear Jake, no more kennels for you … Beau told me. ‘

Today, however, for Ferro is not only the day of pain, but also that of gratitude for what an animal has brought him into his life: “Thank you Giaco, for this year of love, because you have given us lessons of gratitude and fidelity despite I arrived from years of mistreatment and kennels. And because in your infinite generosity you have decided to give space to another of those adult dogs that no one wants, just because people do not know the superior love they are full of. Say hello to us Beau and know that we will never forget you. Hi Gigio ».

