“I can't sing, I can't make music.” It's a special Christmas for Tiziano Ferro. The singer closes a 2023 that put him to the test, in particular due to the divorce. The artist, on Instagram, addresses followers and admirers with a message of best wishes between emotion and resolutions for the future. “I know you were expecting Christmas karaoke, but it's a bit of a special year. Lately I haven't been able to sing, I can't write, I can't make music. A few days ago I recorded the duet with the fantastic Elisa, I sang and I thought that everything was unblocked, but once the performance was over the voice went away”, says Tiziano Ferro in the video.

“I understood that my body and my voice were telling me that I must respect them. If it is true that from a period of destruction there is always rebirth, I am here to tell you: I am sure that this coming year will be a year of new things”, he says rewinding the tape in “a difficult year, but I'm not complaining. There are many people who suffer while I'm here. I'm not sad, I'm positive because my family is in my heart, my family is you and my children, it's just a different Christmas”, he repeats. “I will remember this Christmas because it will have been the one in which I didn't sing, but it will make the moment when we sing together again even more special. I love you because you were close to me, because you are close to my children, because I know that in this moment of reconstruction could not exist without you”, he says before taking his leave. “Thank you for your patience, for your friendship and for your support. This year is like this, the Christmas of reconstruction”.