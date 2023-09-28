After the unexpected announcement, new background information emerges on the divorce between Tiziano Ferro and Victor Allen

A few days ago, Tiziano Ferro announced her separation from Victor Allen on social media. Although she wanted to share such a delicate moment with all his fans, the famous singer made no reference to the causes that led to the divorce. In any case, over the last few hours, new background information has emerged regarding the issue. Let’s find out together what it is about in detail.

Tiziano Ferro and Victor Allen have broken up. After a beautiful marriage and the adoption of two children, the couple decided to have a definitive point to their love story. The Latina singer himself announced it through a post published on his Instagram profile but no hint of the possible ones appeared reasons which led the two to divorce.

In any case, instead of Titian, the weekly “Oggi” has collected the testimony of two men very close to the now ex-couple and, from their statements, we can hypothesize what the causes which led to extreme decision.

Therefore, according to what we learn from the sources, the reasons for the separation are to be found in theincompatibility of ideas and perspectives on life and relationships. It’s not all. Again according to the weekly “Oggi”, the sentimental crisis by Tiziano Ferro and Victor Allen was not born suddenly but had already been going on for a few months.

Tiziano Ferro: the announcement of the separation with Victor Allen

After the long-awaited wedding and the adoption of two beautiful children, no one could ever imagine that Tiziano Ferro and Victor Allen could one day separate. Yet it was exactly like that. To spread theannouncement of the divorce on social media was the Latina singer himself who wanted to entrust his own ache to all his fans. These were his words: