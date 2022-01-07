Tiziano Ferro and her husband Victor mourn the death of the dog Jake. The Doberman mix had been adopted in the kennel after much suffering

Tiziano Ferro he had to say goodbye to his beloved dog Jake. She had saved him from the kennel, after a life of mistreatment and suffering inflicted by the cruelty of human beings. The famous singer had already lost his dog Beau, now it’s Jake’s turn too.

The sad news came from the star’s official Facebook page, who posted a very sad photo of him and her husband Victor they hug the puppy for the last time.

Jake, I used to call you “The Boy with Three Hearts”: two paintings on the fur and one too big on the chest. So big it couldn’t hold up anymore. Thank you Giaco, for this year of love, because you have given us lessons of gratitude and fidelity even though I came from years of mistreatment and kennel. And because in your infinite generosity you have decided to give space to another of those adult dogs that no one wants, just because people do not know the superior love they are full of. Say hello to us Beau and know that we will never forget you. Hi Gigio.

Last 2020, Tiziano Ferro together with her husband Victor, had decided to open the doors of his home and his heart to a dog in need. Thus, Beau entered his life. A mix of Dobermans abandoned and mistreated, which no one would ever adopt. A few months later, the puppy is died in her arms due to internal bleeding.

After the immense pain, the singer decided that the dog’s death had to make sense, so he thundered into the kennel and he adopted Jake. He was the friend of Beau, an eight-year-old giant wounded in the body and heart.

Dear Jake, no more kennels for you … Beau told me.

For more than a year, the puppy has brought joy and love into the life of Titian and Victor. The couple has always shown the world their love for animals and for sure Jake’s death will lead them to open their hearts to another four-legged friend in need. One of those that would die in kennels.