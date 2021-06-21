Tiziano Ferro celebrates his first 20 years of career. It all started on June 21st 2001 with Xdono’s notes broadcast on the radio for the first time. Since then, between successes and stumbling blocks, the artist brick after brick has built a path of which he can only be proud. Here is the post with his “I’m sorry” and his “luckily”.

It was June 21, 2001 when Tiziano Ferro he took his first steps on the radio with Xdono, a song that has become iconic. Today, exactly 20 years later, the singer-songwriter from Latina is among the “musical gods”, in the Olympus of the seven notes. A career, his, made up of great successes and achievements, songs that have entered history and excellent collaborations; a life, his, made up of so much affection, of great friendships, but also of stumbles, falls, mistakes paid for at a hard price.

But Tiziano made it. He struggled, of course, but he made it through everything. And for this he thanks God, thanks those who were close to him, thanks Victor, her husband. And he also thanks the alcoholics anonymous, who helped him out of the tunnel of addiction.

Ferro thanks everyone, one by one. He does it with a long one Instagram post, to show all his gratitude. And also to apologize for what he did or failed to do.

The “sorry” and the “fortunately” the Tiziano Ferro



“I tried to count these 20 years of career with the “I’m sorry“. I have a strange relationship with the “I’m sorry” », begins his message the artist from Lazio, who for several years has lived in Los Angeles with her husband. The first “I’m sorry” is “for“ this virus and for the fact that, as always, the weakest have paid the consequences. And I’m really sorry for those who – in recent times – have experienced so much pain.

The message then continues with an assessment of the “luckily” that fell to his lot:

"If I count the"Luckily"Instead, the last twenty years seem endless. So "luckily" there were: God, my family, Victor, friends who have ripped off their commitments to always be there. My master in quarantine Beau (his dog, later passed away, ed) who taught me faith and patience to then go away – and I will never forget. My only city: Latina – for life and for death. Alcoholics Anonymous and the gift of sobriety. The colleagues who inspired me and also the detractors who hurt me – why not? The workers who have been picking their way through the last two years with dignity – to whom I will always be ready to lend a hand. Good, polite and kind people. A caress to myself for all the times that – during the last twenty years – I have forgotten who I am. Two decades, an endless collection of defeats, but I have never felt judged, pointed out, betrayed, hurt ".

Who is he talking about? He reveals it immediately after himself: