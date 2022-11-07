Tiziano Ferro is back, stronger and more trained than before. Three years later “I accept miracles” he realized that dreams, even those you don’t dare to do, sometimes come true. And you can’t stop miracles. Better therefore to make peace with the past and its wounds, and sing, because “Life is splendid”, even if at times it makes you uncomfortable. We meet him in Milan, the smile is the same as ever, but at 42, a husband and two children, priorities have changed. He let go of a thousand useless things, including pains. He discovered the tatami, where he trains serenity, but music remains his best way to tell about himself. And without hiding the pain, it is his new happiness that he wants to sing. And that you read in his eyes.

“Il mondo è nostra”, the new album for Virgin Records / Universal Music Italia comes out on Friday. With 13 tracks produced with Marco Sonzini which are 13 new chapters in your life. Where you dance, dream and cry. “A fairly coherent photograph of my life, which is made up of everything: from tears of joy to those of despair”.

There are Andres and Margherita, “(your) first father’s day”. There are the wounds of the past, years of insults collected in the “Paradise of liars”. And to make this record even more special there are five collaborations, all important. “I’m for team play. And then, with the grownups it all comes easy. Five collaborations so different that they cover their own fantasy elements that have nothing in common. Working with the greats is easy. There is a real myth that sings ‘I Miti’ which is Roberto Vecchioni, thanks to him as a kid I approached writing. There is Caparezza who is a genius of the spoken word, because calling him rap would be an understatement and of which I am absolutely a fan ”.

In these years you have fought and beaten the haters, the fears and the lies. Depression and discrimination. And in the last one you became a blue belt in karate and above all you are the father of Margherita and Andres: more than a change of life, it is a revolution. “It is a beautiful revolution and I must say that karate is quite linked to fatherhood. In the waiting period, when I was hoping to become a father but was not sure, one of the things that haunted me thinking about a child was protection. I’ve always had a bit of a fixation for self-defense. And moving house, in Los Angeles, I moved near a very small dojo, but very small: a room. Here, I said: this is a prophetic thing. It was months before we could figure out if Victor and I could become fathers, so I was too anxious. So I said: I throw myself into this adventure and now I am almost two years old and I must say that it is one of the things that gives me more serenity, that it centers me. Except when they hit me in their eyes … The truth is that I like discipline and for the head it is incredible gymnastics. I think I will not give up this sport for quite a while. And as soon as they can, my children will too ”.

There is Ambra, Ambra is back too …

“Yes, I want to be remembered for what Ambra brought back on a record. The 90’s teenager who still lives inside of me will forever be proud. And there is Thasup who is a songwriter, not a trap artist: he is one who uses the sounds of the times to do what he wants. I like what he says and how he says it. He has no filters, he does not try to adhere to anything we have heard, for me a great innovator. I am convinced that he will stay forever, not for long. And then there is a father of music that is Sting: I have little to say I just feel like kneeling in front of an “eminence” and expressing my gratitude to a man who could do very well without being on my record. And he instead he did it ”.

Why did you think he didn’t know you, after 20 million records sold worldwide and 200 songs released in five languages?

“Yes, I am shocked by this thing. He lives for long periods in Italy, evidently he will have turned on the TV or the radio, I don’t know, however in some way I thank the Tuscany that hosts him and that made him meet my music. And the thing that struck me is that it was he who invited me to a piece of him. That is, he sent me ‘For Her Love’ and told me: I would like to hear in Italian what you would say about what I tell in this song, which is the profession of love: sacrifices, mediation, absence. The things that make a couple eternal or make them break out. Without his stimulus I don’t know if I would have touched on this topic on a record. I am grateful to him ”.

And after six years, from June you return to the stadium, among your people. From the Guido Teghil of Lignano Sabbiadoro to San Siro, the Olimpico in Rome and that of Turin, passing through the Maradona, the San Nicola … up to the Euganeo in Padua. It will be a summer on tour: is this happiness too?

“This is truly happiness. Because in the age of social media, between likes and clicks, where you don’t know who is on the other side and it is a great confusion, you go back to doing something that brings me back to the ground. There you are, who wants to be there (and who is not patient) and you sing. It is an ancient thing that remains perhaps the most powerful, the truest, the most concrete. It will be charged for me with an emotional value that I can’t even describe also because I haven’t been around since 2017, really a long time. Six years without concerts normally only those who want to disappear do it ”.

Did you just want a break?

“I was the only one who didn’t postpone the concerts to 2022, for one thing I couldn’t say at the time: I knew I was going to be a dad and so I wanted to dedicate my first year as a father to them. And I chose to return the tickets, I wanted to understand what the temperature was. I said to myself: if people don’t want to come, they’ll return the tickets. Maybe I needed it a little too, and it was a nice hug to see people just waiting there anyway. And now we are here. 2023 is now really around the corner. And I’m ready ”.

Welcome back Titian.