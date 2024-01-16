Tiziana Panella returns to “Tagadà”: “I was close to the partner of my life”

Tiziana Panella returns to host Tagadathe in-depth program broadcast every afternoon on La7, explaining to viewers the reason for his absence.

The journalist, in fact, revealed that she was at the side of her partner, the political scientist and teacher Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, who in recent days had undergone emergency heart surgery following an illness.

“I was busy in another place, next to the partner of my life. I was busy with a difficult, very difficult battle” declared Tiziana Panella, who then underlined regarding her teammate's condition that “it will be a long, very tiring road which, however, giants like him are not afraid of”.

Tiziana Panella returns to Tagadà after a period of absence pic.twitter.com/804r19iiSD — Mattia Buonocore (@Mattiabuonocore) January 15, 2024

“In this period I have thought a lot about the work we do here in Tagada. We talk about the country, about the things that don't work. Then there are things that work: Venetian healthcare is truly excellent. From the head doctor to the extraordinary surgeons to the doctors, up to the physiotherapist, who was an angel with red hair who moved like a sergeant from the ward to the intensive care unit.”

Tiziana Panella then concluded: “There are extraordinary people in there who with a sense of duty, absolute dedication and a sense of humanity allow you not to sink. My thanks go to all of them.”