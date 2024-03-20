Tivoli | Tivoli Seiterä stops

Running Tivoli has become difficult in difficult times.

Nearly Tivoli Seiterä, which has been operating for 60 years, is ending its tour activities.

The decision is based on the general economic situation, say those who run the operation Tumo and Mari Seiterä.

“The general uncertainty has significantly hampered the operation of the amusement park in recent years,” says Tuomo Seiterä in the press release.

The background is, for example, increased transport costs and higher rents due to inflation, but also the war in Ukraine. It has made it difficult for staff to be available.

“The risks and demands of recruitment have increased significantly due to the general instability,” says Mari Seiterä.

Tumo and Mari Seiterä have been responsible for running Tivoli for more than 30 years.

Tivoli activities have been a life's work for the Seitärä family.

“Tivoli has been a meaningful business for us, but touring work is demanding and includes much more than touring months. Now is the time to take it easy,” states Mari Seiterä.

Seythes hope that amusement park activities will continue in Finland.

“The importance of joy only increases in these times.”

Tivoli was founded in 1966.