The car in which Mattia Salvati was traveling crashed into a wall at high speed, causing his death instantly: he was 19 years old

The whole community of Castel Madama is deeply shocked by the death of a young man of only 19, who lost his life in the night between last Saturday and Sunday. Mattia Salvati, this was his name, he died following the tremendous impact of the car on which he was traveling against a wall, near Tivoli. The two friends who were with him are hospitalized in serious condition.

An evening with friends that has turned into tragedy. Unfortunately, the weekend just ended brought with it another trail of blood and the death of a boy from only 19 years old.

Mattia was in the car of a friend of his and was driving along the Empolitan road of Tivoli, near the cemetery. Probably, due to the high speed, the car lost grip with the asphalt and crashed into a Wall.

The intervention of the 118 rescuers on the spot was immediate. The doctors, however, could not help but record the death by Mattia, which most likely happened on the spot.

The other two boys, a 21-year-old who drove the car and a 20-year-old who was in the back seat, were rushed to the hospital where they are still today. struggling to survive.

Condolences for the death of Mattia Salvati

All three young people involved in the accident are from Castel Madamaa small town a few kilometers from the capital.

Mayor Michele Nonnion Facebook, he wanted to express his own condolences and that of all his fellow citizens, due to the death of Mattia Salvati.

We are deeply affected by this authentic drama that has affected our community and which led to the premature loss of Mattia.

Our community woke up with the news of a tragic accident that took place in the early hours of the morning and involved three of our young fellow citizens. The Administration, all the municipal employees and the whole town, are close to the families of the three boys and hug in a strong embrace to the pain of Mattia’s family, relatives and friends.

Updates will follow regarding the conditions of the other two young boys who were involved in the road accident in Tivoli.