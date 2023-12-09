The San Giovanni Evangelista hospital in Tivoli, involved in a fire last night in which three patients died, it had ended up among the ‘worst’ along with other public health facilities, in monitoring the National Outcomes Program (Pne) 2023 edition of Agenas, the National Agency for regional health services. The report, presented at the end of October, is an evaluation tool to support clinical and organizational audit programs. Agenas’ work photographed the performance of NHS hospitals in 2022 showing the lights and shadows. Is exactly the Tivoli hospital ended up among those in ‘shadow’ with negative indicators compared to those with ‘best practices’, according to the Agenas Pne. Negative indicators in the musculoskeletal area, nephrology and general surgery. The Pne indicated the S. Giovanni Evangelista hospital among the “facilities that were asked to start an audit procedure on the quality of the data”. Furthermore – we read in the Pne – the “volume of activity is lower than the threshold (10% tolerance) set by the regulation concerning the definition of hospital standards or deducible from the scientific literature”

The Tiburtina structure was therefore included with 8 others among the ‘worst’ compared to the others monitored. Hospitals that have not obtained a sufficient evaluation, Agenas specified. These are hospitals that have repeatedly recorded very low quality standards. Together with Saint John the Evangelist: Umberto I of Nocera Inferiore, Luigi Curto of Polla and Immacolata of Sapri; Vittorio Emanuele of Gela and V. Cervello of Palermo; Sanremo Hospital; Saints Peter and Paul of Borgosesia. It must be said that 436 structures were found to be ‘unclassifiable’, because they had such a low level of activity that it was not possible to evaluate them.