Piles of waste of all kinds piled up at the back of the hospital next to the secondary access gate on Viale Roma. From here it started fire which caused at least two deaths in the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital in Tivoli late on Friday evening together with the evacuation of over 200 people, 134 patients and medical and healthcare staff. The forensic police carried out an inspection to understand if the The causes of the fire are malicious or accidental, but the fact remains that plastic containers for special waste burned along with dozens if not hundreds of plastic bags full of hospital waste of all kinds, partly accumulated in a service room licked by flames, but above all piled up in a narrow passage between two buildings in a courtyard on the -2nd floor of the hospital. And it is on this in particular that the attention of the police involved in the investigations opened by the police is focused Tivoli prosecutor's office for manslaughter.



Tragedy at Tivoli hospital, the fire prevention system is out of order

Francesco Menditto, in fact, already has quite clear ideas on the dynamics offire from last night. “We have acquired numerous images from the video surveillance system, from which we have a clear picture of what happened and through which we can currently to exclude The fraud” he specifies. Some areas of the hospital are under seizure and it is probable that in the next few days we will proceed with the first entries in the register of suspects. Behind the fire that cost the lives of three people, he reports The newspaper, there is an indistinct menu of neglect, missed checks, old systems, cost-saving contracts and sub-contracts. It all starts from the fire prevention system that didn't work. The last check dates back to 2016, as part of a series of interventions that involved around twenty hospitals in Lazio to verify the safety and correct functioning of the flame-retardant “showers”. And what's more, based on what the unions report, in the last period in the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital the fire guard service teams were not present in the structure. The service had been contracted to various companies.

A system installed from scratch 23 years ago thanks to the funds provided to the local health authorities for the Jubilee and subjected to updating and maintenance way back in 2016. Well for 4 years, according to health workers, the system had been functioning in fits and starts and for at least 4 months it had been completely out of order. But on the papers and certifications of the contracting companies, entrusted by the ASL with the care of the fire prevention system, the judiciary has already ordered the seizure to ascertain the exact responsibilities.

Furthermore, in recent years, all hospital staff have followed fire prevention courses, but have not carried out any evacuation drills. It is not surprising to discover that the Tivoli hospital had been cataloged by Agenas, the national agency for regional health services, among the 8 worst in Italy. The report, presented at the end of October, is an evaluation tool to support clinical and organizational audit programs. Agenas' work photographed the performance of NHS hospitals in 2022, showing the lights and shadows. And the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital itself ended up among those in “shadow” with negative indicators in the osteomuscular area, nephrology and general surgery. “The volume of activity – we read in the report – is lower than the threshold (10% tolerance) set by the regulation concerning the definition of hospital standards or deduced from the scientific literature”. The first to want the truth about any negligence and about those checks that have never been carried out for 7 years now is the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci: “I don't know what could have happened, but we have maximum faith in the investigators”. The weatherFurthermore, it states that the company had reported the fire prevention problem in 2021, but that the Region did not allocate the necessary funds.

