A fire broke out late in the evening of Friday 8 December in the premises of the ‘San Giovanni Evangelista’ hospital in Tivoli, just outside Rome. The flames apparently broke out from the third floor of the building, reaching the upper floors, shortly after 10.30pm. Hospital staff evacuated some patients hospitalized within the facility.

According to what Adnkronos has learned, the flames affected the intensive care and emergency departments, which are located on the lower floors of the hospital. Several patients were evacuated and transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals in the capital. Dozens of vehicles attended. Via Roma, one of the main streets of the city of Tivoli, was closed to traffic to facilitate rescue operations. The Municipality of Tivoli has also activated the Coc, Municipal Operations Center, to manage the emergency.