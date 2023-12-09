Extremely serious fire in a hospital in Tivoli, at least 4 patients dead

The death toll from a dramatic fire that broke out on the evening of the Immaculate Conception in a hospital in Tivoli, inthe gates of Rome. The flames apparently started at 10.30pm from the underground floors of San Giovanni Evangelista. The victims are two men aged 76 and 86 and two women aged 84 and 86, all patients of the facility. It is not clear whether one of them had died shortly before the fire or whether she instead lost her life as a result of the fire.

WATCH THE VIDEO

#Tivoli #Romeintervention #fire fighters from 11pm yesterday due to a fire in the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital. The structure was evacuated, also with the help of ladder trucks. There are 4 confirmed victims. Flames out, operations in progress [#9dicembre 5:25] pic.twitter.com/ryxVfcYQ8e — Fire Brigade (@vigilidelfuoco) December 9, 2023

In a short time the flames reached the emergency room and the intensive care unit and thick smoke spread to the upper floors. The firefighters evacuated the hospital, taking away over 200 patients including seven children and several newborns, also with the aid of ladder trucks, and during the night they put out the fire and conducted safety operations. In the nearby Maramotti municipal gym, the municipal civil protection has set up 150 beds with cots and blankets to temporarily accommodate patients in less serious conditions, waiting for them to be redistributed among the capital’s hospitals.

The most damaged wing of the hospital is the one overlooking Via Roma, a road that was closed to traffic to allow the transit of heavy vehicles. The police are investigating the causes of the fire. From a first reconstructionthe fire could have started on the minus three floor, where the special waste area is located, or on the minus two floor where several clinics are located.

Subscribe to the newsletter

