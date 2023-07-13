Celso Masson – Publisher 3i

7/12/2023 – 5:40 pm

In 1933, the opening of the hotel Tivoli Avenida Liberdadein the heart of Lisbon, gave rise to a set of 16 properties in Portugal, Brazil, Qatar, China and Holland. Today one of the eight banners of the Minor Hotels group, the Tivoli Hotels & Resorts chain celebrates its 90th anniversary by launching a new lodging experience in its country of origin. The Timeless Tour by Tivoli was designed so that guests can enjoy a trip full of luxury, comfort and adventure in a ten-day itinerary through five star hotels of the brand. In a vintage car that evokes the charm of the 1930s, the Timeless Tour takes the traveler to the historic Palace of Seteaisin sintraand from there to two destinations in algarve: O Tivoli Carvoeiro and the Marina Vilamoura.

In addition to the possibility of traveling along picturesque roads and being able to stop at the main attractions along the way, the program offers accommodation in presidential suites and relaxation and gastronomy activities. In Lisbon, for example, two hours of treatment are planned in the Anantara Spa and dinner paired at Liberdade Brewery. At the Palácio de Seteais, in addition to the Tea of ​​the Queens, there is wine tasting and a Dining Delight in the Main Hall. The pampering continues at the two locations in the Algarve. It is possible to book only part of the tour. Information: tivolihotels.com.

Design

One sofa, infinite compositions

After honoring his grandfather with the Otto sofa, the architect and designer Guilherme Torres launches a named creation Lee – His father’s nickname, Olivio. In vintage style and structure in the shape of buds, the piece was designed to allow infinite configurations, according to the need and function in the environment it will occupy. It can be finished in leather or fabric and is for sale at NOS Furniture. Price on request.

Fashion

The Aramis sustainable commitment

One of the national market leaders in menswear retail, the brand aramis wants its customers to wear the future today. As part of the brand’s commitment to sustainability, the jacket Global Project It is made with recycled nylon and polyamide fabric and has an inner blanket of botanical origin, which provides thermal comfort, in addition to liquid repeller technology, which prevents the absorption of liquids and guarantees the integrity of the piece. According to the Sustainability specialist at Aramis, Camila Eleonora, the innovations are aimed at promoting a performance by the textile industry that cares for the environment also through the circular economy. It costs BRL 1,499.90

Clock

Hublot launches limited series of 200 Big Bang pieces

Large buttons, a bezel with six visible and non-aligned screws and a skeletonized dial are part of the aesthetic of the big Bangwatchmaking model hublot which completes 18 years since its release. To celebrate coming of age, the line now gains an even bolder version, in a limited edition of 200 pieces: the Big Bang Ultimo Full Magic Gold. The name refers to a gold and ceramic compound developed by Hublot in 2011, which is more durable than conventional gold. Contrasting with the opulence of the case, the bracelet is made of rubber — a characteristic of the watchmaker founded in Switzerland in 1980. Price on request at hublot.com.

Accessories

Fendi C’mon arrives for up to R$ 118 thousand

The new scholarships arrive in Brazil this month Fendi C’mon. Launched as part of the Fall 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week, the line has the designer and jeweler’s touch. Delfina Delettrez Fendi, belonging to the fourth generation of the family. Elegant, versatile and sophisticated, they will be available in black, white, caramel, nude and pink. The highlight of the minimalist design is the FF logo flap on hardware with a vintage gold finish. They come in three sizes: nano, small and medium. Prices start at R$ 14,500 (nano in traditional leather) and go up to R$ 118,000 (average, in exotic leather).

perfume

Bulgari seeks inspiration in the rain

Promoting the connection between man and the natural world that surrounds him has been the tonic of the brand bulgari to create new fragrances. It is the case of man rain essencecreated by master perfumer Alberto Morillas inspired by the sensations caused by rain. Combining the energizing aroma of green tea and the freshness of orange essence, it also brings masculine notes of mineral amber and guaiac wood. The brand invited the maestro Lorenzo ViottiChief Regent of Dutch Philharmonic Orchestrato be the ambassador of the collection that now arrives in Brazil with a price of R$ 659 (100ml).























