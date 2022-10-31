Dhe former office manager of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Titus Rebhann, is turning his back on day-to-day political business. This is reported by the newspaper “Die Welt”. Instead, he is to take over the role of chief lobbyist at the energy company RWE in March next year, the newspaper writes.

According to the information, Rebhann is to lead the Berlin group representative office and accompany the “transformation” of the group. The 38-year-old used to be the office manager in Baerbock’s Bundestag office and moved with her to the Foreign Office. Here he had been released since October. He previously worked for years in the office of Green energy politician Oliver Krischer, who has been environment minister in North Rhine-Westphalia since June 2022. He applied himself for the position at RWE. The Foreign Office has assured that Rebhann would not have worked on projects directly related to RWE during his time as an employee, it said.

His future tasks will include “accompanying energy policy legislative processes” and “maintaining dialogue with relevant political actors”, writes the “Welt”. According to the “Spiegel”, however, the Greens expert should not represent any RWE interests to the Foreign Office.