“There is room at the bottom” brought hilarious moments in its last episodes. Now, the preview of chapter 224 of the América TV series shows Tito and Francesca Maldini in a tense scene. After spending an uncomfortable moment and hearing from Pepe’s friend that “he needs the money for his botox renewal”, the ‘Noni’ did not stand idly by and hired an expert to help her put together an answer for the ojizarco. While having breakfast with his family, he received a message with what he would say to Teresa’s ex-partner.

In the preview you can see the two friends in the middle of one of the streets of Las Nuevas Lomas. “Señora Francesca, what’s up? I see her younger, why is she?” Tito says to Pepe when he sees ‘Fran’ leave her house. “And do you know how I see you?”, he answers and approaches his ear. At that moment, Diego Montalbán’s wife says a phrase to him, but it cannot be heard, since the clip has no audio and only the lips of the owner of Francesca’s are seen.

After hearing the words of Alessia and Cristobal’s stepmother, Tito falls to the ground, while Pepe screams in despair. In addition, it is shown that the Aguayo sisters come to visit them. “Hey, what about that miracle that you’re not with Tito?” Helena says to ‘Tere’s’ brother, who begins to cry. What state will Tito be in? We will know that in a couple of days, when the chapter 224 of national production.

Fans react to the scene between Tito and the ‘Noni’

“Surely he mentioned Liliana”, “‘Noni’ gave him what he deserved”, “But what can kill Tito if he is the ‘Ice King’? He is indestructible”, “The ‘Noni’ melted the ‘Ice King'”were some of the comments that the fans left in the video published in the official account of TikTok from the Peruvian series.

“AFHS” 2023 Episode 224 Preview

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

If you want to enjoy the series “At the bottom there is room”you must tune in to the América TV channel from Monday to Friday starting at 8:40 p.m. Once the program has finished “This is war”you can find it easily in the open signal of the medium.

