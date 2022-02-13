The Titula Brasil Program already has more than 600 municipal land tenure regularization centers in operation throughout the country. For the president of the National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra), Geraldo Melo Filho, the tool represents an opportunity for municipalities to work with the institute in the titling of settlements and rural public areas in the Union.

In an interview with the program Brazil on the agendaMelo Filho said that this is an essential partnership for Incra, “a way of making this service more widespread”.

“Brazilian settlements add up to an area that is larger than Germany and Spain combined, but spread throughout the territory. Having INCRA’s presence on a day-to-day basis in these places is practically impossible. But the city hall is there. It’s the tip and does a daily first care,” he explained.

According to the president of Incra, the Titula Brasil Program provides for the training of teams from city halls so that they have access to land tenure regularization systems, so that the initial instruction is carried out in the municipality itself – including the collection of documentation.

The objective is to simplify the process for a public that, many times, is faced with difficulty in getting around until finding an advanced unit or a regional superintendence, added Melo Filho.

Municipalities can voluntarily join the Titula Brasil through a form available on the Incra website (http://titulabrasil.incra.gov.br/adesoes/enviar). After the request, the regional superintendence checks if the municipality has federal areas and contacts the city hall to define the work plan and formalize the technical cooperation agreement.

The program Brazil on the agenda airs this Sunday (13), at 7:30 pm, on TV Brazil.

