Boris Titov, Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs under the President of Russia, proposes to extend anti-crisis measures to support business until 2021. As writes TASS, Titov sent a letter to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The Business Ombudsman noted that 67% of companies are faced with a drop in demand, about 40% believe that they will not be able to fulfill deferred obligations by the end of this year. Most entrepreneurs believe that 10-20% of companies in their industry will go bankrupt.

“In order to give businesses real opportunities to maintain or simplify restarting amid negative financial results, it is proposed to extend the grace period for taxes and contributions until the end of 2021,” the letter said.

It is also proposed to extend the credit holidays for small and medium-sized businesses, increasing them by 3-6 months to the period that has already been granted. In addition, Titov proposes “to extend the moratorium on bankruptcy for small and medium-sized businesses initiated at the request of creditors, or to provide for a simplified bankruptcy procedure for enterprises affected by the consequences of coronavirus infection.”

As of early August, Russian businesses received preferential loans totaling more than a trillion rubles to pay salaries to employees and keep their staff.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin signed a law according to which entrepreneurs affected by the consequences of COVID-19, as well as pensioners, will be able to receive a deferred payment of debts.